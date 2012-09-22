Asher Roth Says “Weird Unspoken Rules” Have Prevented Sophomore Album [VIDEO]

It’s been a minute since Asher Roth has dropped his debut album, Asleep In The Bread Aisle. Since then, the “I Love College” star has been through label changes, sound changes, and has seen a lot of people in his age bracket come up and surpass him in success in all honesty.

Asher sat down with Sway on Shade 45 and talked about the delay on his sophomore album which will be released under Def Jam Records and he does his best to explain why it hasn’t come out yet. “There’s no rules. I’ve always broken my records on the internet and I’ve always used it to my advantage,” says Asher. “So it’s hard for someone to tell me, ‘no, no, no, wait’ because the internet waits for nobody.”

Hit the jump to check out the interview.

Photo: YouTube