G.O.O.D. Music Talk Who’s Most Likely To Order Food At A Strip Club & More [VIDEO]

G.O.O.D. Music affiliates Big Sean, Pusha-T, CyHi The Prynce, Teyana Taylor, and Common played the “who’s most likely to” game with the good folks at FUSE during their press run for Cruel Summer. Funny enough, the topic of strip club food came up, to which the crew made reference to Common’s unintentionally hilarious anecdote on Big Sean’s Detroit mixtape.

When greeted with the initial question, “Which one of yall is most likely to order food at a strip club?,” the animated crew first debated between the G.O.O.D. Music first lady and CyHi The Prynce, until Big Sean cited Common’s spot on Detroit. In typical OG fashion, the Chi-town MC kept his answer very player-like, stating “At Detroit, at Chocolate City… the wings was bangin’.”

Gambling and who’s most likely to be an undercover cop were also among the topics covered. Check out the full video below for some fun facts about the G.O.O.D. Music crew.

http://www.springboardplatform.com/js/overlay

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• Bangin Candy: Kanye West’s Alleged Freaky Flick Co-Star Monyy Mon [PHOTOS]

• Wired 25: The 25 Greatest Brooklyn Anthems Ever [LISTEN]

• Money To Blow: 8 Athletes Who Lost Their Fortunes Because Of Dumb Sh-t [PHOTOS]

• Stevie J & Joseline Hernandez Make It Rain At Diamond Strip Club In Atlanta [PHOTOS]

• Behind The Scenes Of Gucci Mane and Future’s “F**k The World” [PHOTOS]

• Jay-Z & Beyoncé Hold President Obama Fundraiser In NYC [PHOTOS]

• Dart Throwing: U-God Of The Wu-Tang Clan’s 10 Greatest Verses

• 8 Things You Need To Know About Kendrick Lamar’s good kid, m.A.A.d city Album

—

Photo: BET