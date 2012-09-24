Boaz ft. Wiz Khalifa – “Gettin After That Money” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

Pittsburgh is in here heavy as Rostrum Records’ Boaz and Wiz Khalifa link up for this new record, “Gettin After That Money.” Wiz Khalifa, who just had his album pushed back by Atlantic Records after an original announced date of October 2nd, joins Boaz who is dropping his new project this Friday.

Bases Loaded will hit the internet on September 28th and you can check out the artwork for the mixtape after the jump. This particular track will be on the mixtape and is produced by Hot Trak. This bouncy track is one of the better offerings from Boaz, who has been making noise out of Pittsburgh for a minute. Hit the jump to check out “Gettin After That Money.”

DOWNLOAD: Boaz ft. Wiz Khalifa – “Gettin After That Money”

