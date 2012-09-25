DJ Drama & Freddie Gibbs – Baby Face Killa [DOWNLOAD]

You need a little bit of that gangsta music? Never fear, Freddie Gibbs is here with the highly anticipated mixtape, Baby Face Killa with DJ Drama. This eighteen-track helping includes guest appearances from Kirko Bangz, Krayzie Bone, SpaceGhostPurrp, Dom Kennedy, Curren$y, Young Jeezy, Slick Pulla, YG, and Wayne Blazed.

As reported if you want the retail NO-DJ version with a slightly different tracklist, click here to get it off of iTunes. The Gary,Indiana native will be releasing this album through his newly formed ESGN label in conjunction with Corporate Thugz Entertainment and Lifted Research Group. Hit the jump to get the artwork, stream and download link for Baby Face Killa.

DOWNLOAD: DJ Drama & Freddie Gibbs – Baby Face Killa

