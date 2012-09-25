Dame Dash Suing Lawyer For Ruining Deal With Curren$y

Dame Dash is claiming it isn’t his fault that his deal with New Orleans rapper Curren$y went sour, it was his lawyer’s. The Roc-a-Fella Records co-founder and exec, via DD172 and BluRoc Records, is suing Janis Shen, alleging that she failed to turn a verbal deal he had with Curren$y into a contract to release three albums from the artists.

Instead of releasing Muscle Car Chronicles, Pilot Talk I and Pilot Talk II on BluRoc Records, Curren$y, now a Warner Bros. Records artists, ended up walking. Back in March, the Jet Life rapper sued Dash for $1.5 million, accusing his former business partner of releasing Muscle Car Chronicles without his permission. Another Dash attorney, Joshua E. Seidman, at the time said the lawsuit was frivolous.

Besides losing out on inking Spitta to a contract, the current lawsuit alleges that Shen cost Dash a deal with Island/Def Jam Records as well Maybach Music Group rapper Stalley, reports AllHipHop.

In total, Dash is seeking $5 million in damages as well as legal and court fees.



Photo: DD172