Crooked I – “The Other Side” Freestyle [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

Slaughterhouse’s Crooked I clearly felt left out on “The Other Side” cut, which was debuted on the crew’s Welcome To: OUR House deluxe edition. The Long Beach native spits over the familiar beat before going acapella for close to 2 minutes (1:57 minutes to be exact).

Crooked displays a lyrical prowess that Slaughterhouse fans are all too familiar with. The “My Life” participant finds himself spazzing off after saying “No BET Hip Hop Award For Slaughterhouse?”.

Rather interesting that an invite wasn’t sent to the Hip-Hop quartet who just last year owned the night with their Hip-Hop cypher. Oh well, no crying over spilled milk. Crooked gives us another illustration of his unfortunate childhood, speaking on almost being killed at 15 and resorting to carrying a firearm at 16. Take a listen and enjoy the story being told.

DOWNLOAD: Crooked I – “The Other Side” Freestyle



Photo: YouTube