G.O.O.D. Music Topped By P!nk’s Return In Billboard Sales Battle

The final numbers are in for G.O.O.D. Music’s compilation album, Cruel Summer. Kanye West’s project featuring the likes of Pusha T, Big Sean, Common, Cyhi The Prynce, 2 Chainz and Teyana Taylor managed to pull in over 216,000 albums sold in it’s first week. It wasn’t enough to knock off the returning rock star, P!nk, as her new album The Truth About Love, moved 281,000 units to take the top spot on the Billboard Charts this week.

As Kanye albums go, this is one of the lowest selling debut weeks for the rapper, but as other notable group albums go, this is one of the most successful first weeks. Compared to Maybach Music Group’s Self-Made Vol. 2, which sold over 98,000 copies and Young Money’s 142,000 units of We Are Young Money; Cruel Summer fared pretty well.

This does continue in the downward trend of Kanye’s first week album sales as his last solo album My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy sold roughly 496,000 copies in its first week and Kanye and Jay-Z’s Watch The Throne moved 436,079 copies on it’s debut.

Remember Kreayshawn? HipHopDX reports she didn’t even crack the top 100 as the digital only, for now, release of her debut, Something ‘Bout Kreay, sold 3,900 copies.

Photo: NABIL