Freeway ft. Mama Jones – “F.O.S.” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

Before Freeway drops his new album, Diamond In The Ruff, on November 13th he will be hitting the internet over the head with a free mixtape called Freedom Of Speech. One of the tracks off of Freedom Of Speech is the pseudo title track to the mixtape called “F.O.S.,” featuring Mama Jones. Yes, Jim Jones’ hilarious take-no-BS mom from Love And Hip-Hop is laying down tracks with the Philly Freezer.

Freedom Of Speech in conjunction with Rocksmith will be released on finer blogs everywhere on October 16th and the fourth studio album, Diamond in the Ruff, is expected out November 13th.

DOWNLOAD: Freeway ft. Mama Jones – “F.O.S.”

