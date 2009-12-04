Beyonce, B.E.P, Kanye, and Jay-Z Top Nominees at Grammys.

At the Grammy nomination award show which aired on Wednesday December 2nd, hip-hop was there and represented in a big way. Hosted by LL Cool J himself, the nomination show featured all of the nominations for some of the biggest artists and songs of the year.

Beyonce headlined the event with an astonishing 10 nominations including record of the year, song of the year, and album of the year. Her Hubby Jay-z, as well as Kanye West and the Black Eyed Peas were all nominated for 6. These nominations include categories from Best Rap song of the year to Album of the year. The up and coming artists such as Drake and Kid Cudi, were nominated for 3 apiece both fighting in the category Best Rap Song.

Other artists such as Eminem, T-Pain, Common, Flo Rida, and Mos Def also were involved in the nominations in hopes to adding another Grammy to their wall. The 52nd annual Grammy Award Show, will be on January 31, 2010 at the Staple Center in Los Angeles, and will have some of the biggest names in music performing. Here are some of the categories with the nominations of Hip-hop’s best!

Best Rap Solo Performance

•Best I Ever Had

Drake

•Beautiful

Eminem

•D.O.A. (Death Of Auto-Tune)

Jay-Z

•Day ‘N’ Nite

Kid Cudi

•Casa Bey

Mos Def

Best Rap Performance By A Duo Or Group

•Too Many Rappers

Beastie Boys & Nas

•Crack A Bottle

Eminem, Dr. Dre & 50 Cent

•Money Goes, Honey Stay

Fabolous & Jay-Z

•Make Her Say

Kid Cudi, Kanye West & Common

•Amazing

Kanye West & Young Jeezy

Best Rap Song

•Best I Ever Had

Drake

•Day ‘N’ Nite

Kid Cudi

•Dead And Gone

T.I Ft Just Timberlake

•D.O.A. (Death Of Auto-Tune)

Jay-Z

•Run This Town

Jay-Z, Rihanna & Kanye West

Best Rap Album

•Universal Mind Control

Common

•Relapse

Eminem

•R.O.O.T.S.

Flo Rida

•The Ecstatic

Mos Def

•The Renaissance

Q-Tip

For More information on the nominees and the categories, go to http://www.grammy.com