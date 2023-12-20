Subscribe
Lil Tjay & Fivio Foreign “Last Christmas,” Dave East & Cruch Calhoun “Shouts To Me” & More | Daily Visuals 12.19.23

Lil Tjay and Fivio Foreign get cozy with some brown snow bunnies and Dave East and Cruch Calhoun hit the city with some bikes. Today's Daily Visuals.

Published on December 19, 2023

HipHopWired Featured Video
Dave East

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

For a minute there back in 2022, Fivio Foreign was laying claim to the King of New York title when he was arguably the hottest rapper in the streets and though he’s cooled down since then, the man is still on his grind and dropping off new work every so often.

This time around the Brooklyn rapper links up with Boogie Down Bronx representative, Lil Tjay for their visuals to “Last Christmas” where the two artists get in the holiday spirit and take a few lucky young women on a shopping spree before hitting the slopes at a ski resort and enjoy some quality time with some possible future baby mamas.

Back in New York Dave East and Cruch Calhoun hold down the block and for their clip to “Shouts To Me” take to the streets with a gang of bike riders and show everyone how they’ll roll on any given night in Harlem.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from 6lack featuring Don Toliver, Merkules, and more.

LIL TJAY & FIVIO FOREIGN – “LAST CHRISTMAS”

DAVE EAST & CRUCH CALHOUN – “SHOUTS TO ME”

MERKULES – “GOOD KID”

6LACK FT. DON TOLIVER – “TEMPORARY”

DEEBABY – “WHOLE LOTTA VETZ”

STARLITO – “RETIRE MY JERSEY”

KING COMBS – “BENT FREESTYLE”

B. MARIE – “BLACK BARBIE”

Daily Visuals

