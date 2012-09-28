Floyd Mayweather Jr. & Ray J Drop $50K On Suspect Looking Strippers [PHOTOS]

50 Cent may have gone rogue, but the Money Team is still in affect. Back on Wednesday night (September 26th), Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Ray J hit Diamonds of Atlanta with hella cash—$50,000—and kept the strippers busy all night. However, by the looks of some of the “pole athletes,” these ladies weren’t exactly A-list talent. Even TMZ decided to clown them.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Ray J. sent a club full of strippers home VERY happy this week — because they dropped $50,000 on the ladies … and you might say the fellas overspent. Floyd, Ray J. and their money team posse strolled into Diamonds of Atlanta with serious stacks Wednesday night — Floyd carried his in a Louis Vuitton bag — and we’re told they made it rain all night. Now, based on the pics … everyone had a great time — including Joseline from VH1’s “Love & Hip Hop.” But here’s the thing, if you’re spending $50k … don’t you expect top of the line talent? Just sayin’.

Also, for someone that said she would “ne-ba goin’ back” to the strip club, Joseline Hernandez stays in a strip club don’t she? Check out photos from the night’s festivities in the gallery.

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• Every Kanye West Magazine Cover Ever* [PHOTOS]

• Wired 25: The 25 Coolest Jews In The Game

• 187 Proof: 10 Hip-Hop Deaths (Other Than Tupac & Biggie) That Remain Shrouded In Mystery

• Nike Air Jordan 1 Retro High “OG” White/Red/Black [PHOTOS]

• French Montana Goes Home To Morocco & Covers The FADER [PHOTOS]

• T.I. & Lil Wayne Kick It In New Orleans For Their “Ball” Video [PHOTOS]

• Freaky Flicks: 7 Rappers (Besides Kanye West) Who Made Dirty Movies [PHOTOS]

• Bangin Candy: Kanye West’s Alleged Freaky Flick Co-Star Monyy Mon [PHOTOS]

—

Photos: Prince Williams/ATLPics via TMZ

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13Next page »