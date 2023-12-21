PS5 Sales Top 50 Million, Xbox Series S & X Sales Dwindle

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

When it comes to moving consoles, Sony remains king.

Sony has a lot to be happy about. Roughly three years after its release, the popularity of the PS5 console remains high, and according to Reuters, the company has reportedly sold over 50 million units.

The Japanese tech giant also says it has the best-ever Black Friday period for the video game console.

Per Reuters reporting, Sony expects to finish the year on a high note thanks to a strong holiday performance, putting the company on pace to reach its sales target of a record 25 million units to close out the current financial year ending March 31.

Eric Lempel, senior vice president for global marketing, sales, and business operations at Sony Interactive Entertainment, said, “Given the momentum we’ve had in November and a lot of what we’re seeing in December, just in general, we’re feeling very good about sales overall.”

Remember that this number could have been higher, but PS5 sales were hampered due to supply chain issues when the console first hit the market.

Still, despite that, you can expect to see a PS5 in a home thanks to a solid first-party game lineup with games like God of War: Ragnarok and, most recently, Insomniac Games’ Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

Xbox & Nintendo Are Not Seeing The Same Success With Its Consoles

The outlook isn’t so rosy for the PS5’s direct competitors, Microsoft’s Xbox Series S | X and the Nintendo Switch.

IGN reports the Xbox sales have hit a snag. According to the website, PS5 sales are up “65% to 22.5 million units,” while Xbox’s sales took a dip to “about 15% to 7.6 million.”

The Nintendo Switch, which at one point was impossible to find on shelves during the pandemic, has fallen nearly 20%.

We are curious to see if Sony can continue its dominance in the gaming space in 2024.

Photo: SOPA Images / Getty