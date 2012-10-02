Birdman Says Bow Wow Brings “Star Power And Style” To 106 & Park

Earlier today, BET ended speculation on the new host of 106 & Park when the network announced Ms. Mykie, Paigon, Shorty Da Prince and Bow Wow as the new hosts of the show.



Cash Money Records co-founder Bryan “Birdman” Williams released a statement shortly after the announcement sharing his excitement about his YMCMB artist We only assume the amount of hand rubs to occur during this statement were prolific.”Bow has this in the bag! In addition to being a great rapper, he is a natural personality with great star power and style,” says Stunna.

“He brings a new air to the network and my brother ‘Slim’ and I couldn’t be more proud. This is another great example of YMCMB expanding our presence in the television and film world”

“I’m very excited to take on this new journey in my career,” exclaims Bow Wow. “I’m all about branding myself not just in music—but on TV and in movies. Everyone always wanted to compare me to the Fresh Prince, well now they can call me The Fresh Prince of 106 & Park. Get ready for a whole new world”.

Bow Wow will share co-hosting duties with Ms. Mykie, Paigon, and Shorty Da Prince.

—

Photo: Derick G