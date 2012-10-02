Kendrick Lamar ft. Dr. Dre – “Compton” (Prod. By Just Blaze) [LISTEN]

Kendrick Lamar drops a new heater called “Compton,” the latest single from his forthcoming major label debut, good Kid, m.A.A.d City. The song is another homage to the “HiiiPower” rapper’s hometown and appropriately features him trading rhymes with OG CPT delegate Dr. Dre over sweeping Just Blaze production that features pounding chords and searing synth.

K. Dot’s last verse is a doozy. “Now we can all celebrate, we can all harvest the rap artist of N.W.A/America target our rap market as controversy and hate/Harsh realities we in, made our music translate/To the coke dealers, the hood rich and the broke ni–as that play…,” he spits.

The highly anticipated good Kid, m.A.A.d City is finally out October 22 via TDE/Aftermath/Interscope. For now, listen to “Compton,” and check out the album’s tracklist, below.

Kendrick Lamar – good kid, m.A.A.d. city (Tracklist)

01 Sherane a.k.a Master Splinter’s Daughter

02 Itchbay, Don’t Kill My Vibe

03 Backseat Freestyle

04 The Art of Peer Pressure

05 Money Trees (feat. Jay Rock)

06 Poetic Justice (feat. Drake)

07 good kid

08 m.A.A.d city (feat. MC Eiht)

09 Swimming Pools (Drank) [Extended Version]

10 Sing About Me, I’m Dying of Thirst

11 Real (feat. Anna Wise)

12 Compton (feat. Dr. Dre)

13 The Recipe (feat. Dr. Dre) [Bonus Track]

14 Black Boy Fly [Bonus Track]

15 Now or Never (feat. Mary J. Blige) [Bonus Track]

16 Collect Calls [Bonus Track]

17 Swimming Pools (Drank) [Bonus Track]

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• Bangin Candy: The Thick & Tasty “Chocolate Dolly” [PHOTOS]

• Floyd Mayweather Jr. & Ray J Drop $50K On Suspect Looking Strippers [PHOTOS]

• Nike Air Foamposite One – Black/Stealth [PHOTOS]

• Every Kanye West Magazine Cover Ever* [PHOTOS]

• Wired 25: The 25 Coolest Jews In The Game

• 187 Proof: 10 Hip-Hop Deaths (Other Than Tupac & Biggie) That Remain Shrouded In Mystery

• Nike Air Jordan 1 Retro High “OG” White/Red/Black [PHOTOS]

• Freaky Flicks: 7 Rappers (Besides Kanye West) Who Made Dirty Movies [PHOTOS]

—

Photo: TDE/Aftermath