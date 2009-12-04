Come Party With Snoop Dogg (Contest For L.A. Readers)

Big Snoop is having an album release party with Travis Barker on December 8th in LA called “Decade.” They’ll be celebrating 10 years of Barker’s Stars and Straps company and Snoops 10th studio album release… Malice N Wonderland.

Hip-Hop Wired will be giving away 2 pairs of tickets to the star studded event as well (L.A. area only).

To register, send an e-mail to HipHopWired@gmail.com with Big Snoop Dogg in the Subject and tell us the name of the movie Snoop starred in with Pam Grier and the name of his character.

Also include a return e-mail address and a contact #. Good Luck…Chuuch