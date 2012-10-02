Jim Jones Gets Off With Just A Fine In Casino Brawl Case

Back in February 2012, Harlem rapper Jim Jones was maced and arrested after a brawl at the MGM Grand at Foxwoods Casino in Connecticut. TMZ reports that the Dipset Capo struck a deal with prosecutors and will only have to pay a fine instead of any possible jail time.

Jones had been charged with breach of peace, interfering with an officer, and inciting a riot, all misdemeanor charges, for his involvement in that night’s events and had plead not guilty to all charges. However, as part of his deal with prosecutors, today he plead guilty to the interfering with an officer charge and in turn the other two charges were dropped. Jones has been ordered to pay a $1000 fine.

The brawl started after a Sean “Diddy” Combs party at the casino when some dude start popping off at Jones and swung on the rapper. Needless to say, fades were promptly distributed.

Jones can currently be seen along with his fiance, Chrissy Lampkin, on the reality series Chrissy & Mr. Jones.

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• Bangin Candy: The Thick & Tasty “Chocolate Dolly” [PHOTOS]

• Floyd Mayweather Jr. & Ray J Drop $50K On Suspect Looking Strippers [PHOTOS]

• Nike Air Foamposite One – Black/Stealth [PHOTOS]

• Every Kanye West Magazine Cover Ever* [PHOTOS]

• Wired 25: The 25 Coolest Jews In The Game

• 187 Proof: 10 Hip-Hop Deaths (Other Than Tupac & Biggie) That Remain Shrouded In Mystery

• Nike Air Jordan 1 Retro High “OG” White/Red/Black [PHOTOS]

• Freaky Flicks: 7 Rappers (Besides Kanye West) Who Made Dirty Movies [PHOTOS]

—

Photo: Marcus Troy