DJ Drama ft. Wale, Tyga & Roscoe Dash – “So Many Girls” [LISTEN]

DJ Drama’s new album, Quality Street Musicis in stores now. What to expect from the album is all in the title. This record off of the album includes Tyga, Wale and Roscoe Dash. Yes, that Roscoe Dash. There is your credit, sir. In any case, this is one of many very good records off of the compilation album of DJ Drama’s, which is usually a difficult task to pull off. Although Wale and Roscoe Dash probably aren’t getting along right now, I’m sure neither of them were aware of this when the recording of this song went down. It’s a good thing that happened after this was made, cause this one is a go. Hit below to get a stream of the record and pick up Quality Street Music, in stores now.

