DJ Drama ft. Wale, Tyga & Roscoe Dash – “So Many Girls” [LISTEN]

DJ Drama’s new album, Quality Street Music, is in stores now. What to expect from the album is all in the title. This record off of the album includes Tyga, Wale and Roscoe Dash. Yes, that Roscoe Dash. There is your credit, sir. In any case, this is one of many very good records off of the compilation album of DJ Drama’s, which is usually a difficult task to pull off. Although Wale and Roscoe Dash probably aren’t getting along right now, I’m sure neither of them were aware of this when the recording of this song went down. It’s a good thing that happened after this was made, cause this one is a go. Hit below to get a stream of the record and pick up Quality Street Music, in stores now.



MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• Bangin Candy: The Thick & Tasty “Chocolate Dolly” [PHOTOS]

• Floyd Mayweather Jr. & Ray J Drop $50K On Suspect Looking Strippers [PHOTOS]

• Nike Air Foamposite One – Black/Stealth [PHOTOS]

• Every Kanye West Magazine Cover Ever* [PHOTOS]

• Wired 25: The 25 Coolest Jews In The Game

• 187 Proof: 10 Hip-Hop Deaths (Other Than Tupac & Biggie) That Remain Shrouded In Mystery

• Nike Air Jordan 1 Retro High “OG” White/Red/Black [PHOTOS]

• Freaky Flicks: 7 Rappers (Besides Kanye West) Who Made Dirty Movies [PHOTOS]

—

Photo: MissInfo