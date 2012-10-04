Hit-Boy Signs Management Deal With The Blueprint Group

Multi-platinum record producer and rising recording artist, Hit-Boy out of the Inland Empire in California has signed a management deal with development powerhouse, The Blueprint Group.The management and artist development firm, which was born out of the merger of Gee Roberson and Kyambo “Hip Hop” Joshua’s Hip Hop Since 1978 and Cortez Bryant’s Bryant Management. The Blueprint Group currently boasts such clients as Drake, Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj; and they will co-manage the artist/producer in all areas including touring, digital, branding, film & television.

“Very few artists have the ability to work successfully as both a producer and recording artist. Hit-Boy is one of those exceptions,” Co-CEO Gee Roberson said in a statement. “Blueprint Group looks forward to working with our colleagues at Fakework to provide Hit-Boy with the tools necessary to emerge as an A level artist.”

Joshua and Roberson have been influential in the careers of many artists including Kanye West, Young Jeezy and Just Blaze. Cortez Bryant is the manager of Lil Wayne and one of the founders of Young Money Entertainment.

Photo: Jelani Fresh