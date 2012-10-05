Lady Gaga Explains Why She Is Not On Kendrick Lamar’s Album

The Internets was all abuzz last July when Lady Gaga and Kendrick Lamar were spotted hanging together at the Pitchfork Music Festival. Besides becoming fast friends, it was thought that the Pop star would make an appearance on the Compton rapper’s forthcoming debut, g.o.o.d. kid/ m.A.A.d. city. However, when we got the project’s tracklist, she was nowhere to be found.

K. Dot and Gaga do have a song together, but it seem creative differences with the “HiiiPower” rapper’s side of the equation has delayed its release. The “Poker Face” singer took to her own website to explain.

I apologize to the fans that this situation with Partynausous is confusing. To it clear it up I must explain this. When I collaborate with an artist i work solely with them, not with their camps or management. Its purely organic and creative. I love Kendrick dearly as a friend, but was not willing to compromise musically to the changes his team was making to my music. This is why I am not his record. I have a very specific vision as a producer and songwriter, and I always have. That song will be released at a different time, for a different project. I love you, and think you should check out his stuff because he is truly great. He’s a good kid, its just sometimes a mad city. -LG

While when and where we hear “Partynausous” is on Detox status, g.o.o.d. kid/ m.A.A.d. city will definitely be in stores October 22nd.

Photo: Instagram