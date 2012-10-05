MGK’s Funkmaster Flex Freestyle [VIDEO]

Shortly after his listening party in New York City, Machine Gun Kelly ran over to the Emmis building and got busy. He joined the endless list of rappers who have freestyled for Funkmaster Flex as he rapped over Beanie Sigel’s “The Truth” by Kanye West.

“When you mentioning Cole, why ain’t you mentioning Kellz? And when you mention the greats, you better put me up there with Drake. When you mentioning lyrics, I hear em talking about Kendrick, but next time put my name in it before you finish that sentence,” MGK raps acapella before the beat drops.

Check out the video of MGK’s freestyle down below and be sure to catch his debut album, Lace Up, in stores this Tuesday.

http://www.springboardplatform.com/js/overlay

Photo: YouTube