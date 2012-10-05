Miguel ft. Diddy & French Montana – “Adorn (DJ Ted Smooth Remix)” [LISTEN]

DJ Ted Smooth takes us back to the 90s with this Bad Boy remix of Miguel’s hit R&B single, “Adorn.” With a throwback to the Junior M.A.F.i.A. era as well as some other notable songs from The Notorious B.I.G., Puff Daddy (not Diddy) and French Montana drop some new bars, strung together by the Big Dawg Pitbull.

Puffy throws his trademark “this is the remix” over this song to christen the song while French Montana keeps his “Hanhs” and “Fanutes” to a minimum on this groovy remix to the #1 song on the R&B/Hip-Hop charts.

Miguel’s second album, Kaleidoscope Dream, is in stores now and is projected to sell close to 66,000 copies in its debut week on the charts. After the jump, get a listen and download of the blended remix.

https://hiphopwired.com/wp-content/uploads/2012/10/ADORN-DJ-TEDSMOOTH-REMIX-MIGUEL-FEAT.-PUFF-DADDY-FRENCH-MONTANA-CLEAN-Mastered-EZP-C.mp3

