Premiere: Machine Gun Kelly ft. Bun B & Dubo – “What I Do” [LISTEN]

It’s been a pretty eventful week for Machine Gun Kelly. From Atlanta to New York City, MGK’s been on the road promoting his debut album under Bad Boy/Interscope Records called, Lace Up, as well as smashing the stage at the BET Hip-Hop Awards. Today, Hip-Hop Wired drops off this world premiere record from the Cleveland native off of his album called “What I Do,” featuring the Trill O.G., Bun B & Dubo. You can pre-order MGK’s new album, Lace Up, right here on iTunes.

This song puts together the controversial yet talented young spitter and one half of the Underground Kings for the first time. “What I Do” is absolutely a record that will be sure to cause a riot or two in the near future. After the artwork, check out the new song and be sure to cop Lace Up this Tuesday.

https://hiphopwired.com/wp-content/uploads/2012/10/02-What-I-Do.mp3

Photo: Rick Diamond/Getty Images North America