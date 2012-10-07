Jadakiss ft. Emanny — “Cuz We Paid” [VIDEO]

Money is the root of all evil. Jadakiss drops a video for “Cuz We Paid,” a buttery smooth number from the Consignment mixtape he dropped earlier this year with DJ Drama. Soul crooner Emanny drops vocals over a lush, piano laced track—produced by Keyzz and Pryme—while Jada goes with a laid back flow to describe how just because he may have some dough, he gets just as stressed as us civilians.

“Royalty is something you can’t worship, and loyalty is something you can’t purchase,” effortlessly spits Kiss. No word on when we’ll be getting a new solo album from the Yonkers rapper, but expect to hear him all over Sheek Louch and Ghostface Killah’s Wu-Block album, which is out sooner than later.

Watch the video for “Cuz We Paid” below. We’re guessing Jadakiss doesn’t really know how to play the piano, though.

Photo: Bernard Smalls/Hip-Hop Wired