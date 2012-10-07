Jay-Z Rides The Train, Is Joined By Beyoncé At Barclays Center Finale [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

Yesterday was a busy one for Jay-Z. The Brooklyn rapper announced that he is dropping a new EP this Tuesday, October 9th titled Live In Brooklyn and rode the train to his last of eight concerts at the Barclays Center, which was live streamed. During said show, his wife Beyoncé came through for a surprise performance and also helped him close out the show.

Bey performed “Diva” and “Crazy In Love” then came back at the show’s conclusion to sing “Young Forever” off her hubby’s The Blueprint 3 album.

Watch the full concert below, courtesy of Yardie, or just Beyoncé’s portion, if you’re picky, on the next page. Also, check Hova riding the Iron Horse to the Barclays Center in the gallery, too.

How was your Saturday?

Photos: Instagram

