Jay-Z Riding The NYC Subway Is A Very Big Deal [VIDEO]

Jay-Z took the subway to the Barclays Center in Brooklyn this past Saturday. Riding the “Iron Horse” is a daily routine for millions of New Yorkers, but for an international Hip-Hop superstar like Hova, it’s kinda like a big deal. The amount of people excitedly snapping pics, screaming and seeking dap from the Jigga Man in the video below proves this is a fact.

Rocking a t-shirt that featured the image of the late Jean-Michel Basquiat, the “Run This Town” rapper hopped on the R train and security was in tow to keep a gang of fans at bay. The assembled were chanting “Brooklyn!” with many snapping camera phone pics.

The clip concludes with Jay-Z exiting the Atlantic St./Barclays Center stop of the train and walking into the stadium (with fans eagerly following and taking pics all the way), where he would perform his final show (that included a surprise performance from Beyoncé) of an eight concert opening run at the Brooklyn Nets’ new stadium.

Jay-Z is dropping Live In Brooklyn, and 8-song audio/visual EP, tomorrow. Watch video of Hova trying to be as much of a civilian as possible below.

[Spotted at Necole Bitchie]

Photo: YouTube