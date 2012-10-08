Curren$y & Harry Fraud – “Biscayne Bay” [VIDEO]

Three down and two more to go. Curren$y and Harry Fraud drops the third record off of the five track EP, Cigarette Boats. Spitta Andretti picks up where the last video left off as he goes from the whip to the jets to take off from the city of New Orleans in “Biscayne Bay.”

There isn’t much to see here from the CJ Wallis-directed video that wasn’t covered in the last few videos off of Cigarette Boats, but the car-enthusiast hits the stage at the very end of the video. If you haven’t copped the smooth sounds of the Harry Fraud-produced EP yet, make sure you do right here.

After that, check out the video for “Biscayne Bay” down below.

