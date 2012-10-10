50 Cent Goes Bowling With Gunplay’s MMG Chain [VIDEO]

It looks like Curtis is back to his ole tricks again. After ending beef with Fat Joe at the BET Hip-Hop Awards, he microwaved up some old problems with his long-time nemesis, Rick Ross. In this well publicized feud, Gunplay of MMG got into a fight with 50 Cent‘s entourage during the award show’s taping two weeks ago in Atlanta, and was relieved of his trademark chain.

It looks like we found out where the chain ended up. Last night, video was released of G-Unit general 50 Cent bowling at Lucky Strike in Washington, DC with what is assumed to be Don Logan’s missing Maybach Music Group chain. In an earlier radio interview, Gunplay admitted that his jewelry was lost in the scuffle with 50’s crew.

In the universal sign of getting got, 50 has now turned up donning the chain of the MMG wild card. This looks like it will get worse before it gets better. Check out the footage below.

http://www.springboardplatform.com/js/overlay

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• NYC High School Guidance Counselor Loses Job Over Racy Online Pics [PHOTOS]

• Stüssy & Nike Present “S&S Collection” [PHOTOS]

• Wired 25: The 25 Best Producers In Hip-Hop Right Now

• When Keeping It Rap Goes Wrong: 10 Cases Of Rap Music Putting People In Bad Situations

• Bangin Candy: The Lovely Briana Loyd [PHOTOS]

• More Footage Of Gunplay vs. G-Unit Fight Surfaces; Mike Knox Speaks [VIDEOS]

• Wired 25: The 25 Coolest Jews In The Game

• 187 Proof: 10 Hip-Hop Deaths (Other Than Tupac & Biggie) That Remain Shrouded In Mystery

—

Photo: 57th Ave