Alicia Keys “Lifeline,” Wiz Khalifa “Chicago Winds” & More | Daily Visuals 12.27.23

We have an Alicia Keys sighting! After decades in the game the songstress from Hell’s Kitchen rarely appears in front of cameras but today her day-ones get a treat as Mrs. Keys comes through with some new work in support of the new The Color Purple film.

Dropping off some new visuals to “Lifeline,” Alicia Keys naturally busts out a fancy piano to showcase the skills that helped propel her to superstardom while rocking different ensembles in-between scenes from the Blitz Bazawule directed film.

Wiz Khalifa meanwhile seems to be enjoying his holiday season courtesy of his KK weed strain and for his clip to “Chicago Winds” the man gets high off his own supply while in the studio, under the rain, and everywhere else life takes him on his journey. The man probably blazes in the shower. We know we have.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Kai Simone, Yung Bleu, and more.

ALICIA KEYS – “LIFELINE”

WIZ KHALIFA – “CHICAGO WINDS”

KAI SIMONE – “12 DAYS OF CHRISTMAS”

YUNG BLEU – “VENT”

SHA BINO – “JUMANJI”

BYRON MESSIA – “OCEAN EYES”

BIG TONY – “THE LAST PIT IN THE LITTER”

DJ PAUL & YELAWOLF – “POUR OUT MY DRINK”