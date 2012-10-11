Jay-Z Meets Current Tenant At Old ‘560 State Street’ Stash Spot In Brooklyn

Imagine moving into a building, only to discover that a legend once called that place home as well. Ironically, such was thought to be the case for Amit Wehle, who currently calls Jay-Z‘s former “560 State Street” stash spot his humble abode. Admittedly surprised when the legendary Brooklyn MC name-dropped his address on “Empire State of Mind,” Wehle was equally taken aback after receiving a random phone call from his brother-in-law, asking “Yo, do you have a menorah?”

Wehle, while confused, answered yes and was greeted with possibly the best reply ever. “Cool. JAY-Z needs it backstage.” Before the Brooklynite knew it, he was en route to the Barclay’s Center just a few blocks away with menorah in hand.

It was the eighth and final show of Hov’s concert run at the Barclay Center, and the God MC wanted a menorah to signify the eight nights that he ripped the stage. The situations that came next perfectly captures why Hip-Hop culture is so special.

At around 4 PM on Thursday, October 4, just days before closing his Barclays run with Beyonce (buy the live EP), Jay-Z walked through the interior courtyard of my building flanked by a camera crew, producer and bodyguard, and climbed the stars to apartment 10C. (Turns out, despite reports by New York Magazine and Village Voice claiming otherwise, Jay-Z’s old apartment wasn’t mine, 10B, but actually next door, 10C). There, Jay-Z knocked on the door and took the crew on a brief tour of his old place. He pointed out where he slept, how he had the place set up with music equipment and where he worked on some of his hip hop masterpieces in the late ’90s.

Photo: Fuse TV