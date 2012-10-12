Joe Budden Picks His Top 5 Teams For The Upcoming 2012-13 NBA Season [VIDEO]

When he’s not publicly gushing over his beautiful girlfriend Kaylin Garcia or rapping with his rappity rapper friends, Joe Budden is actually a pretty enthusiastic sports fan, as evident by the clothes he’s wearing in the video provided below.

Joe list his top 5 team he thinks we should look out for in the upcoming NBA season which will surely be one of the most exciting due to the improvement almost every team has made.

Simp God has a pretty generic top 2, with the Lakers and Miami rounding out the top 2 spot. Now here is where it gets interesting, Joey chooses the infamous and most hated New York Knicks over the Oklahoma City Thunder for the #3 spot, drawing on the off season moves as the clincher, with the San Antonio Spurs getting the 5th and final spot.

Left off the list are the much talked about but not heavily favored Brooklyn Nets and those pesky Boston Celtics, but who cares?!

Photo: YouTube