Jay-Z’s ‘Road To Brooklyn: Down By The Yards’ [VIDEO]

It is no secret that everyone isn’t a fan of the new Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. While long time Brooklyn residents are happy for the attention it’s brought the city’s most famous borough, there is no escaping that there have been concerns about the building of the project.

In the first episode of Jay-Z’s Life+Times web series ‘Road To Brooklyn’: Down By The Yards, go behind the scenes of the community’s reaction to the building of the Barclays Center. Residents of Brooklyn ranging from the famous to the regular, get both sides of the coin on what the building of the Barclays Center means for the borough and the city as a whole.

Check the video out below.

