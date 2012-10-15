Kendrick Lamar – “Backseat Freestyle (Prod. By Hit-Boy)” [LISTEN]

We told you about this song in our preview of good kid, m.A.A.d. city, and he’s previewed this song during his Music Matters tour, but now you can get a full listen to the joint for yourself.

This is a radio edit, so it still sounds a little funny and it is a radio rip but Kendrick Lamar and Hit-Boy go psychotic on “Backseat Freestyle.” This hard-hitting record features a ton of familiar voice changes from K.Dot and some very strong production from Hit-Boy.

You can listen to snippets of the entire album right here, but if you want to jam out to this one, feel free down below. K.Dot’s debut album, good kid, m.A.A.d. city hits stores on October 30th.

UPDATE: Dirty/CDQ down below.

Photo: TDE