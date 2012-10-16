Beyoncé To Headline Super Bowl XLVII Halftime Show

Madonna, Nicki Minaj, and M.I.A. were the stars of this year’s Super Bowl, but in 2013, halftime producers are raising the stakes. For the first time in her career, Beyoncé will be the main attraction at next year’s halftime show, to be held at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Shy of an official announcement, which is expected to come Wednesday (Oct. 17), a source confirmed the news to the Associated Press on the condition of anonymity.

With Beyoncé steering the ship, the guest appearance possibilities are endless. The multi-Grammy winner could bring her husband, Jay-Z on stage, who might bring the second half of The Throne (aka Kanye West) with him. If West shows up, and if Bey is feeling generous, she may even allow members of Ye’s G.O.O.D. Music crew to take the stage.

There’s also potential for a Destiny’s Child reunion with Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams.

Since giving birth in January, Beyoncé has slowly but surely been making her way back to the stage. In May she marked her official return with a series of shows in Atlantic City, performed at the United Nations, and shared the stage with Hov in honor of his shows at the newly opened Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn.

The new mom is also said to be working on her fifth album.

Super Bowl XLVII takes place on Feb. 3, 2013.

Mark your calendars.



Photo: Welcome 2 Cali