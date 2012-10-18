E-40 & Too $hort ft. Travis Porter – “Dump Truck” [VIDEO]

CLOSE
Remember when all we wanted were girls with dumps like a truck? E-40 and Too $hort remember. In this video, the Bay Area legends drive slow in the construction area in this new video for “Dump Truck.” 

Forty Water and Too $hort recruit the young turn up kings, Travis Porter, for this song that will be featured on their collaborative album History: Mob Music and History: Function Music. You can pre-order the album right here on iTunes, but until then enjoy the visuals to “Dump Truck.”

dump truck , e-40 , history , too short , Travis Porter , VIDEO

