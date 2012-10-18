Jay-Z Set To Auction Off Limited Edition Brooklyn Nets Jerseys [PHOTOS]

As if he hasn’t done so much already, Jay-Z is set to auction off 10 of the 800 limited edition Brooklyn Nets jerseys for charity. For each night Jay-Z performed at the Barclays Center, 100 jerseys were created with Hova’s last name on the back and the #4 embroidered on it.

All proceeds will go to the Shawn Carter Foundation, which helps children who can’t afford an education fulfill their dreams of attending any school that they want to go to:

“The Shawn Carter Foundation was established by Shawn Carter and his mother Gloria Carter in 2003 as a 501c3 public charity, under the name Shawn Carter Scholarship Fund. The Foundation’s mission is to help individuals facing socioeconomic hardships further their education at institutions of higher learning. Since its inception, the Foundation has distributed over $1.6M in scholarships to needy students throughout the nation, and through its annual college tours, it has also exposed nearly 300 underserved youth to various colleges and universities.”

You can show your support by visiting NBA.com and placing a bid on one of these jerseys. The auction will run for about 2 weeks. Check out detailed photos of the jerseys down bottom.

