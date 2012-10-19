50 Cent Managing Himself Due To Chris Lighty’s Death, Won’t “Rush” To Drop New Album

The death of music executive Chris Lighty left 50 Cent without his good friend and manager, which prompted the rapper to take control of his own career. Lighty, founder of Violator Management, steered 50’s career up until his death, two months ago.

Dead from an apparent suicide, claims which 50 Cent is investigating, Lighty’s reportedly took his own life outside of his Bronx apartment. Revealing his new status to the world via Twitter, 50 explained that his long-delayed album has been placed on hold. “I manage my self now that Chris lighty has passed. I’m not going to rush my album out. now that I’m doing both job’s,” he wrote.

50 also offered an explanation as to why he feels Hip-Hop is on the wrong path. “Hip hop has been damaged by fake fraudulent artist who just say anything.now it seems like authenticity means nothing,” he continued, before taking a shot at Rick Ross. “The culture is so confused a gangsta is bobbing to a cop LMAO think about it,It’s just the facts.”

Promising not to march to anyone elses beat, the G-Unit head honcho also explained why he prefers to move forward with his art rather than give fans much of the same. “Don’t ask for the old 50 a artist has to grow and do new things. If I just did that style of music the same a**holes would be saying,no good it’s the same.”

Over the summer 50 told us that he’s had so much time to work on the album that he has no choice but to make it perfect, the only problem is the public has no idea when they’ll actually get to hear the fruits of his labor.

Photo: G-Unit