50 Cent Reacts To Uncle Murda’s Diddy Slander On “Rap Up 2023”

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

It is clear Uncle Murda is showing no mercy with his recent year end recap. 50 Cent seems to be approve on how he addressed the allegations against Diddy.

The Brooklyn,native has released the second part to “Rap Up 2023.” and In the song he speaks on multiple topics that took pop culture by storm last year. Included in the six-minute long track were some very scathing bars targeting the Bad Boy Entertainment mogul. “He was controlling her, had her on some scared s**t / Paying other n***as to f**k her while he watch that’s some weird s**t,” he rapped. “I’m like, did he do it? Did he drug her? Did he r*** her? / If you ain’t do the s**t, Diddy why did you pay her?”

Uncle Murda went on to further double down on him saying “You was an icon, n***a, you ruined it / Diddy documentary coming out, 50 Cent shooting it / I think it’s called did he not, or did he do the sh*t.” The G-Unit CEO reposted the track seemingly cosigning the controversial effort with a caption that read “2023 Rap up @unclemurda went crazy 😆😆😆😆”. The post was accompanied by a video that featured various clips of Diddy throughout the years including some shots of he and ex girlfriend Cassie.

Uncle Murda also went in on emerging talent Sexyy Red and her infamous viral moment. “Sexyy Red made a sex tape and I saw it / I think she got pregnant while she was getting recorded / And I heard she said she got chlamydia twice, that bi*** ratchet, let me try to give that girl some advice,” he said.

You can hear “Rap Up 2023 Part 2” below.