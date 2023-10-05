Sexyy Red Sex Tape Leaks On IG, X Chimes In While She’s Heartbroken

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

A day after Sexyy Red professed her (sort of) undying support for Donald Trump, the St. Louis rapper was once again trending on social media for all the wrong reasons as she apparently leaked her own sex tape.



This past Wednesday night (October 4), followers of Red were shocked when the “Pound Town” rapper posted a pretty explicit video on her IG stories that seemed to be Red getting her pound town on forreal and social media blew it’s gasket. Many of her fans immediately took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to express their disbelief, shock, and of course some very comedic commentary and posts.

Of course, the video was taken down not too long after it was posted as someone must’ve brought the matter to Red’s attention ASAP, but the damage was done and she was the topic of discussion on social media all night long.

Naturally, Sexyy took to her X page to let everyone know that it wasn’t her who posted the content saying “I’m so heartbroken anybody that kno me knows I wouldn’t do no goofy sht like that.”

Well, that’s one way to get Donald Trump’s attention, that’s for sure. Just sayin.’

Whether or not she accidentally posted that clip or someone did her dirty is anyone’s guess, but it happened and social media is on the case with their thoughts and it’s been stirring up debates about consent, and lewd jokes.

Check out some of the reactions to Sexyy Red’s leaked sex tape below and let us know your thoughts on the incident in the comments section.