Sexyy Red Bigs Up Donald Trump, X Wonders Why She’s On The MAGA Bus

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Sexyy Red is still burning up the charts as her star continues to rise and that means more opportunities to sit down with outlets and share her worldview. However, some fans are wondering why the buzzing Hip-Hop starlet is showing support for beleaguered former president Donald Trump.

Sexyy Red, 25, was a guest on the This Past Weekend podcast with host Theo Von and expressed her admiration for Orange Jesus aka Donald Trump. Like many a Black Trump supporter has shared in the past, the St. Louis star believes that times were financially better in the States under the guidance of the former president and business mogul.

“I like Trump,” Sexyy Red began. “Yeah, they support him in the hood. Like at first, I don’t think people was f*ckking with him. They thought he was racist, saying little sh*t against women. But once he started getting Black people out of jail and giving people their free money. Aww baby, we love Trump. We need him back in office. We need him back because, baby, them checks. Them stimulus checks. Trump, we miss you.”

As some on X, formerly known as Twitter, have explained, nothing about the stimulus payments during the pandemic came at no cost. In fact, those checks were the result of taxpayer contributions but we didn’t expect the “SkeeYee” artist to know that.

On X, we’ve seen all kinds of reactions to Sexyy Red praising Donald Trump and declaring that the hood loves him despite little evidence supporting that claim. Check out those reactions below.

—

Photo: Getty