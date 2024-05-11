Stern Pinball Teams Up With Lionsgate For Slick New ‘John Wick’ Cabinets

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

We are still patiently waiting for a John Wick video game, but until that day arrives, Stern Pinball is giving us the next best thing: a highly detailed pinball machine.

Yes, we now live in a world where the classic arcades are rare, and video game consoles plus high-powered gaming PCs are kings, but believe it or not, there are still people out there who enjoy shaking cabinets trying to top high scores, allowing companies like Stern Pinball to make state-of-the-art machines.

The company’s latest creation, created in collaboration with Lionsgate, involves the revered Baba Yaga himself, John Wick (Keanu Reeves). His iconic film franchise serves as the perfect template for Stern Pinball’s latest pinball machines.

The John Wick pinball machines arrive in three options: Pro, Premium, and Limited Edition for homeowners, arcade operators, and bars to buy.

Each cabinet features unique “neo-noir” style artwork from acclaimed artist Randy Martinez, with Premium and Limited Edition being the most distinctive options.

The LE cabinet features a “Stained Glass” mirrored backglass, full-color reflective brushed silver foil high-definition cabinet decals, and hand-drawn artwork by Randy Martinez.

The John Wick Cabinets Utilize A New Dynamic AI Combat System

The John Wick cabinet is also not just a regular pinball machine either. Players will experience themed challenges focused around assassinations with an AI-controlled opponent desperately trying to stop you from taking out your target.

Per Stern Pinball, here is a breakdown of the unique feature:

To raise the stakes, John Wick pinball introduces Stern’s all-new dynamic AI combat system, an innovation that brings the frenetic combat of the legendary films to the game. The Stern team has created a primitive video game AI system to control the enemy lights on the playfield, setting the John Wick pinball games apart from prior pinball machines, where all lights were controlled by player actions, timers, and random number generations. In this new AI combat system, enemy icons are responsive to player behavior and will illuminate dynamically around the playfield to challenge the player. The enemies move tactically with this dynamic software to counter player objectives, creating a unique challenge in each game session. The system also features a new action video player that dynamically reflects player action – as you defeat three enemies, you’ll see video clips of John Wick doing the same in the films!

It’s All In The Details

Fans of John Wick will be happy to see how much of the film’s lore is represented on the cabinets, as plenty of fantastic details from the film are present.

The machines feature the likeness of each of the four films’ main characters, replicas of props like the blood oath coin, high-quality film, and audio assets from the film that play on a video screen.

Acclaimed actor Ian McShane, who plays the NYC Continental Hotel operator, Winston, lends his voice and will narrate your progress during playthroughs. At the same time, Charlie Benante of Anthrax and Pantera fame provides the score.

But the Limited Edition stands out the most, giving owners the most bang for the buck. It offers fully functional props, such as a blood oath coin that opens when activated, John Wick’s car that moves, and a gun cabinet that opens assassination missions.

Of course, to make owners of the LE cabinet feel special, each one is individually numbered, has a Certificate of Authenticity signed by Stern President & CEO Seth Davis, Expression Lighting System, Speaker Expression Lighting, and will feature a piece of John Wick’s iconic bulletproof suits from the films.

We Got Hands-On With Limited Edition

HHW Gaming’s Bernard “Beanz” Smalls got hands-on experience with the limited edition John Wick cabinet.

It’s a beautiful machine. With all the lights on, it’s the definition of sensory overload and delivers a unique pinball machine experience.

Every man cave needs it, and Stern Pinball promises it is not as delicate as it may seem and can withstand the rocking pro pinball players put their cabinets through.

A rep for the company present during our preview says the cabinets are “substantially more reliable than they’ve been in the past,” so there are no problems.

But if you encounter any issues, you can contact Stern Pinball’s tech support by phone, and a tech from one of the dealer networks throughout the country will be dispatched to service your cabinet.

What’s The Price?

These beautiful pinball cabinets are not cheap. The Pro Edition is $6,999, the Premium Edition is $9,699, and the Limited Edition is $12,999.

You can head here to purchase one for your home or establishment, but to our surprise, the Limited Edition is already out of stock.

Well damn.

But if you’re a pinball enthusiast who would love to play the Limited Edition John Wick pinball cabinet, Stern Pinball’s award-winning Insider Connected app can show you locations and help you find one to play.

The app also connects to your machines and logs your progress. It has daily scoreboards and issues contracts you can try to complete.

We can’t front; we wouldn’t mind one of these bad boys in our cribs.

