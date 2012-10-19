Kendrick Lamar Finally Explains The good kid m.A.A.d. city Acronym [VIDEO]

Ever since Kendrick Lamar announced the name and spelling of his debut album, good kid, m.A.A.d. city, he’s been extremely tight lipped about what the actual letters stand for.

In this interview with the L.A. Leakers, K. Dot finally lets the cat out of the bag about what it really means. “It has two meanings. The first one is, my angry adolescence divided. The basic standout meaning is “my angels on angel dust,” explains Kendrick “That’s the reason why i don’t smoke. That was me, I got laced, and that’s why I don’t smoke. ”

After the explanation, he also speaks on the work he’s done with artists like J. Cole, T.I. and many more.

