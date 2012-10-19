Gucci Mane ft. Rick Ross – “Respect Me (Young Jeezy Diss)” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

Did you think Gucci Mane was going to fall back off of dissing Young Jeezy? Think again, bro. On this new mixtape for Trap-A-Holics Large On The Streets 28, Gucci Mane recruits Jeezy’s biggest adversary (literally) Rick Ross on this track.

Don’t fall for the okey doke, though. Unless we missed something, this sounds like an older Rick Ross verse. However, Gucci Mane absolutely went pretty doggone hard at the snowman for the second week in a row.

Let’s just all keep it on wax folks, please. Get a listen to “Respect Me” by Gucci Mane adn Rick Ross down below.

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• Bangin Candy: Joe Budden’s Latest Main Squeeze Kaylin Garcia [PHOTOS]

• Wired 25: The 25 Best Eminem Music Videos Of All Time [VIDEOS]

• Bangin Candy: Wankaego Visits Hip-Hop Wired [PHOTOS]

• Dr. Dre & Jimmy Iovine Debut New ‘Beats Pill’ Portable Speaker & ‘Executive’ Headphones [PHOTOS]

• Like A Boss: 7 Music Figures Who Have Held Executive Positions At Major Labels [PHOTOS]

• Coon Affiliated: 10 Rap Songs That Set African-Americans Back As A Race

• The Great White Hype: 10 White Rappers Who Fell Off (Or Are Barely Hanging On) [GALLERY]

• NYC High School Guidance Counselor Loses Job Over Racy Online Pics [PHOTOS]

—

Photo: Youtube