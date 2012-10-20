50 Cent Releases Formula 50 Promo [VIDEO]

The status of his next album is hanging in the balance, but 50 Cent isn’t slowing down his stride. Now managing himself, the Queens native is prepping the release of his Formula 50 workout guide, and just dropped a video promoting the release.

For the consumer interested in getting into shape, 50 promises that the reader’s “body will improve 50 percent.” The detailed workout and nutrition guide results in 10 percent loss of body fat, 20 percent energy gain, and 20 percent improvement of strength and endurance.

From the looks (and sounds) of it, G-Unit’s frontman is pretty knowledgeable about working out, detailing metabolic resistance training, and why so many diets fail. “People who start diets fail because they do it like it’s a side activity,” he said. “Next thing you know you’re having things that take all the efforts and the time you’ve put in the physical portion of your training, right back away. You just put the calories right back in you.”

If followed correctly, it will take six weeks to see improvements from 50’s program. Formula 50 is due out on Dec 27.

Peep the entire promo video below.

—

Photo: YouTube