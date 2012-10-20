J. Cole Debuts “Man On Fire” and “Crooked Smile” In Hollywood [VIDEO]

J. Cole is starting to make a habit of debuting new music at live shows, and last night was no different. As the featured guest in a private event in FootAction in Hollywood, California; light skinned Jermaine treated guests to some never before heard verses.

The verses were off of soon to be released songs called “Man On Fire” and “Crooked Smile.” The RocNation signee has been hard at work crafting his sophomore album under the label as well as the oft-delayed collaborative project with Kendrick Lamar.

According to K.Dot, that project will “drop out of the sky” one day with no build up. For now, check out J.Cole’s performance in Hollywood last night.

http://www.springboardplatform.com/js/overlay

Photo: YouTube