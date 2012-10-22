Kendrick Lamar Throws A Surprise Show Outside Of The Staples Center [VIDEO]

While Dwight Howard made his big debut for the Los Angeles Lakers last night, a man about 1/3 his size also made an impactful debut. On the eve of the release of good kid/m.A.A.d. city, Kendrick Lamar arrived at L.A. Live on a double decker bus/stage to throw a surprise show in his hometown.

As word got out via Twitter about the secret show, K.Dot ran through joints like “Swimming Pools (Drank)” and “The Recipe” off his debut good kid, m.A.A.d city, as well as “HiiiPoWer” and “A.D.H.D” from Section.80.

Police eventually got word of the show and shut it down once the crowd outside reached a dangerous amount. Afterwards, K.Dot tweeted ““As the ghetto bird floats. 2chainz play in back of my head. They shut Downtown LA down. Due to the chaos of our celebration, An oh………..We just caused a RIOT, we just caused a RIOT!”

Check out the entire performance down below.

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• Bangin Candy: Joe Budden’s Latest Main Squeeze Kaylin Garcia [PHOTOS]

• Wired 25: The 25 Best Eminem Music Videos Of All Time [VIDEOS]

• Bangin Candy: Wankaego Visits Hip-Hop Wired [PHOTOS]

• Dr. Dre & Jimmy Iovine Debut New ‘Beats Pill’ Portable Speaker & ‘Executive’ Headphones [PHOTOS]

• Like A Boss: 7 Music Figures Who Have Held Executive Positions At Major Labels [PHOTOS]

• Coon Affiliated: 10 Rap Songs That Set African-Americans Back As A Race

• The Great White Hype: 10 White Rappers Who Fell Off (Or Are Barely Hanging On) [GALLERY]

• NYC High School Guidance Counselor Loses Job Over Racy Online Pics [PHOTOS]

—

Photo: Instagram

Props: Rap-Up

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »