Drake Celebrates 26th Birthday & Performs At Compound In ATL [PHOTOS]

Drake always does it big for his birthdays. Celebrating his 26th year on this earth, Drizzy made it a weekend affair, stopping at Compound in Atlanta on Saturday night, where he performed a few songs and drank Moet.

Besides turning up in the club, Drake also performed his hits “HYFR, “No Lie” and “Pop That.” Also in the house were Maybach Music Group’a Wale, skater Stevie Williams, big booty chick Deelishis and Drake’s father, Dennis Graham. The YMCMB rapper was getting around this weekend since he was in DC for Howard Homecoming Friday, where he hit up Park on Fourteenth that evening.

Drake had plenty to celebrate considering besides selling a lot of records, he proudly and finally graduated from high school earlier in the week.

Check out photos of Drake partying in Campound courtesy of the good folks at ATLPics.net and Prince Williams.

Photos: Prince Williams/ATLPics.net

