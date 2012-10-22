Bow Wow Remixes Omarion’s Rick Ross’ “Lets Talk” [LISTEN]

Look, whether you see Bow Wow’s new position at BET as host of their flagship program, 106 & Park as an attempt to stay relevant or you’re in the belief that the Atlanta rapper needs a job to support his kids, then you are very well entitled to that opinion.

It seems like Shad is taking advantage of his brighten spotlight to infuse a little more energy into his rap career, or at least prove the former child Hip-Hop star can still cut it. No word yet if the former king of the 106&Park countdown will drop an album or commit full time to his hosting duties.

Bow Wow hops on Omarion and Rick Ross‘ joint track called Let’s Talk, which is rumored to be on Maybach O’s debut album under the Maybach Music Group imprint, by adding a verse of his own.

“Whatever she wants, shorty knows she gets” – Bow Wow, simping turnt on a hunnid.

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• 10 Hall Of Fame Level Flicks Of Rapper Struggle Faces [PHOTOS]

• Politics As Usual: 10 Rap Songs That Warn Against Trusting The Government

• Wired 25: The 25 Best Eminem Music Videos Of All Time [VIDEOS]

• Bangin Candy: Wankaego Visits Hip-Hop Wired [PHOTOS]

• Coon Affiliated: 10 Rap Songs That Set African-Americans Back As A Race

• The Great White Hype: 10 White Rappers Who Fell Off (Or Are Barely Hanging On) [GALLERY]

• Bangin Candy: Rick Ross’ “Diced Pineapples” Stunner Bernice Burgos [PHOTOS]

• NYC High School Guidance Counselor Loses Job Over Racy Online Pics [PHOTOS]

—

Photo: BET