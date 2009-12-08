Common Returns to Raw Hip Hop with “The Believer”

“We know that we want to do some raw Hip Hop. That’s exactly the direction and feel we want, so that’s the basis of it. ‘Ye and I definitely know we want to do some pure Hip Hop.”

As an artist continues to perfect their craft, it becomes a necessity to shed their skin a few times and go through some transformations.

For Chicago’s Common, the rapper has gone through a full spin as he returns back to his roots with the upcoming release The Believer. Without a release date set as of now, the rapper is looking to have the album released around the summer.

From his beginnings to his transition, with some influence from Erykah Badu, to teaming with Kanye West and then feeling futuristic with Pharrell, Common still pushes the envelope of his own creativity whether the end result is perceived the way he feels it should be by the public.

With The Believer, the rapper enforces the fact that he is looking back to the past and wants to bring back the raw and uncut feel within his own project.

During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, he gave more details on what’s going on with the album right now.

“Yeah, I’m working on The Believer right now. I’m actually working with No I.D and Twilite Tone and Kanye West. Man, we’re looking forward to makeg some powerful music. It’s really in the beginning stages, the first quarter. I plan to really focus and get it done.”

The rapper also expressed his feelings towards linking back up with No I.D. and how their different artistic ventures still found a way to bring them together again.

For those that are unaware, No I.D. was also reported to be the mentor of Kanye West when he was first coming up.

“It felt like, ‘Man, life is really, really good.’ It’s full circle. You meet up with the person who’s partially responsible for beginning your career, and you’re like, ‘Man, this is really cool that we meet at this place in our lives and our creative journeys and we really are enthused to work with each other.”

The history of Common and No I.D does, in fact, span back to the rapper’s beginnings and his initial rush into the Hip Hop game. The 1994 release of Resurrection was swamped with production from No I.D as well as his debut Can I Borrow A Dollar? and One Day It’ll All Make Sense, when the producer was primarily known as Immenslope.

He also worked with Twilite Tone in his early stages, so it almost feels like Common is starting off with a fresh page in his career and going back to Step One.

Part of an artist’s craft is the process of reinvention and being more innovative each time out. Standing still only creates a lane for everyone else to pass, but Common is aware of the fact that as time changes, he does the same, and must deliver art which is a representation of himself for the time.