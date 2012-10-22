David Banner Joins The Cast Of The Butler

David Banner is set to join the likes of Mariah Carey and Oprah Winfrey on the film The Butler. Directed by Lee Daniels, the film is inspired by the Washington Post article about a man who worked as a butler for eight different presidents.

Focusing on the main character, Eugene Allen—played by Forest Whitaker—the film is shot from the butler’s viewpoint chronicling the changes that America went through over his 30-year career.

Banner landed the role of Allen’s f father, Earl Gains, who is married to Carey’s character. “I’m really excited to be a part of this movie. The cast is absolutely astonishing and working with Mariah has been great. Lee Daniels is so amazing to work with and I thank him for choosing me for this role,” Banner said.“This movie reminds us of what our ancestors have endured for us to have certain liberties which we have today. This movie is groundbreaking.”

In addition to his latest role, the Mississippi native is also slated to appear in the films 7500 and They Die By Down.

Currently filming in New Orleans, The Butler is due out sometime next year.



Photo: Rap-Up