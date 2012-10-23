Life + Times Presents: The Truth With Elliott Wilson: Kendrick Lamar [VIDEO]

CLOSE
Life + Times Presents: The Truth With Elliott Wilson: Kendrick Lamar

On the newest episode of Elliott Wilson‘s The Truth on Jay-Z’s Life + Times YouTube page, the OG weighs in on the hype surrounding Kendrick Lamar’s major label debut, good kid, m.A.A.d. city

“It’s a concept album, it’s a full body of work. It’s not just a bunch of records put together,” says WIlson.  “He pays homage to Compton and the history of Compton, but he brings a fresh new perspective to it. So it sort of a real backdrop, it’s just what the album says. A Good kid in a mad city.”

Do you think the album is as good as advertised, or is it all hype? Let us know down below after you watch this video.

